Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character
Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to the actress, who was found dead this week aged 33.

