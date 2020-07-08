Indian Newspapers from 1966 found on melting glacier in France | Oneindia News

Indian newspaper copies with headlines such as India's First Woman Prime Minister, referring to Indira Gandhi's election win in 1966, have been recovered from the melting French glacier of Bossons on the Mont Blanc mountain range in western Europe, 54 years after an Air India plane crashed there.

The newspapers belong to the residue of an Air India plane that crashed into Europe's highest mountain on January 24, 1966, and were discovered by Timothee Mottin, who runs the cafe-restaurant La Cabane du Cerro at an altitude of 1,350 metres above the French resort of Chamonix.

It's not unusual as Every time they walk on the glacier with friends, they find remains of the crash.

They are being carried along by the glacier according to their size.

The Air India Boeing 707 had crashed into the range after a verbal flight control miscommunication, leading to the loss of all 177 passengers and crew.