Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian Newspapers from 1966 found on melting glacier in France | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Indian Newspapers from 1966 found on melting glacier in France | Oneindia News

Indian Newspapers from 1966 found on melting glacier in France | Oneindia News

Indian newspaper copies with headlines such as India's First Woman Prime Minister, referring to Indira Gandhi's election win in 1966, have been recovered from the melting French glacier of Bossons on the Mont Blanc mountain range in western Europe, 54 years after an Air India plane crashed there.

The newspapers belong to the residue of an Air India plane that crashed into Europe's highest mountain on January 24, 1966, and were discovered by Timothee Mottin, who runs the cafe-restaurant La Cabane du Cerro at an altitude of 1,350 metres above the French resort of Chamonix.

It's not unusual as Every time they walk on the glacier with friends, they find remains of the crash.

They are being carried along by the glacier according to their size.

The Air India Boeing 707 had crashed into the range after a verbal flight control miscommunication, leading to the loss of all 177 passengers and crew.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

1971 WAR: The Flying Hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon | Oneindia News [Video]

1971 WAR: The Flying Hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon | Oneindia News

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC (17 July 1945 - 14 December 1971), an officer of the Indian Air Force, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published
National Pride: Veer Abdul Hamid Who Alone Destroyed 8 Pakistani Tanks | Oneindia News [Video]

National Pride: Veer Abdul Hamid Who Alone Destroyed 8 Pakistani Tanks | Oneindia News

Havildar Abdul Hamid was an Indian Army soldier who posthumously received India's highest military decoration, the Param Vir Chakra, for his actions during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. Hamid joined..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published
Reels: Instagram launches its own short video feature, an alternative to TIK TOK | Oneindia News [Video]

Reels: Instagram launches its own short video feature, an alternative to TIK TOK | Oneindia News

Days after India banned the Chinese app TIK TOK amid standoff with China, Instagram has launched its own short video feature called Reels in India. The new feature lets users create videos on the app,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published