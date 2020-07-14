Walk-through sanitizing station to help businesses reopen

Long Island’s John Berlingieri was sick of sitting on the sidelines as the coronavirus pandemic hit his town.

After hours of research and multiple prototypes built, Berlingieri and Caro developed and perfected the “Sanitizing Station”.

The machine is a walk-through station, which provides thermal temperature scanning, hand sanitizer dispensing, and a walk-through personal exterior sanitizing mist.

All three steps take less than 10 seconds and will ensure that each person that walks through the hypochlorous acid solution will "kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses."