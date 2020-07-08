Global  
 

Jio developed 5G from scratch, can be ready for field deployment next year: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch.

"Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India.

This will be ready for trial as a soon as 5G specturm is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," said Mukesh Ambani at 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15.

