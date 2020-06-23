People waking up to racial injustice - Thunberg

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth



The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been removed.Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am on Thursday.Bristol City Council said it was removed at their request, adding: “It will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection.”The statue, by artist Marc Quinn, was put up in the early hours of Wednesday.

