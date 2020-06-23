Global  
 

People waking up to racial injustice - Thunberg
Duration: 00:55s
In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday (July 16) that people are 'waking up' to racial injustice in a similar way to climate change.

