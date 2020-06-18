City Earmarks Funds To Helping Latino Community Fight Coronavirus
The money will be used to provide face masks, create a bilingual campaign on the importance of masks, and more.
MA TV News City Earmarks Funds To Helping Latino Community Fight Coronavirus - CBS Boston https://t.co/uliYoiiXrR 7 minutes ago
No Mask For You! Governor Threatens To Withhold $100m In Aid Over Mask FlapNebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is playing hardball to stop city and county governments from making wearing masks in public mandatory. According to Business Insider, Gov. Ricketts threatened to withhold..