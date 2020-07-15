Global  
 

Mike Fisher: Players may lose faith in the Cowboys organization if they don't retain Dak Prescott after this season
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:35s - Published
The future of Dak Prescott is an ever-evolving topic of discussion.

Colin Cowherd discusses with Cowboys Insider, Mike Fisher, and feels questions may arise in the locker room.

Fisher is concerned players may lose faith in the Cowboys organization.

Related videos from verified sources

Cowboys' Dak Prescott To Play On Franchise Tag As Deadline For New Deal Passes [Video]

Cowboys' Dak Prescott To Play On Franchise Tag As Deadline For New Deal Passes

As the 3 p.m. deadline passed on Wednesday, there was no deal made between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on a contract extension.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:07Published
Colin Cowherd isn't sure just how much faith Mike McCarthy has in Dak Prescott [Video]

Colin Cowherd isn't sure just how much faith Mike McCarthy has in Dak Prescott

With today's deadline to sign a long-term deal looming, Dak Prescott is still set to play the 2020 season under the exclusive franchise tag. Hear why Colin Cowherd isn't sure that HC Mike McCarthy is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:30Published
Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak's kindness for weakness [Video]

Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak's kindness for weakness

At the beginning of the 2019 season, Jerry Jones said that a new deal with Dak Prescott was nearly done. Since then, there has reportedly been very little progress between the two sides, and we are now..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:19Published