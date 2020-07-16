Picayune couple wanted in connection to missing man arrested

Global  
 

The Picayune couple wanted in connection to missing man Willie Jones has been arrested in Colorado.

- the picayune couple wanted in - connection to missing man - willie jones, have been arreste- in colorado..

- picayune couple dustin and eric- gray, were arrested in- pueblo county, colorado on- charges from an outstanding - warrant for possession of a - stolen firerarm.- this comes as dustin gray's - father, james gray's law office- was burnt down early tuesday- morning.- the couple will be transported- to picayune police- department, and interviewed as- persons of interest in the- missing picayune man, willie- jones case.

- willie jones is still missing - and was last seen july 6th.

- he is a black man at- approximately 5 feet 7 inches,- and 216 pounds- with brown eyes and short hair.- if you have any information - regarding this case, the- picayune police department- urges you to- contact them at 601-798-7411.




