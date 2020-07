Gov. Ducey extends eviction protections deadline to Oct. 31

Doug Ducey is scheduled to spoke to members of the media today as the state continues its fight against COVID-19.

THE FIRST EVIDENCE OF A TRENDIN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.

HESAYS -- THE DAILY NUMBER OFCASES HAS FLATTENED THIS WEEK-- AND THE PERCENT OF POSITIVETESTS IS TRENDING DOWNWARD.

HESTRESSES THAT THIS GOOD NEWSIS BECAUSE ARIZONANS ARESTAYING HOME -- WEARING MASKS-- AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.

THEGOVERNOR SAYS HE'S CONTINUINGTO WORK WITH THE STATESUPERINTENDENT -- TO MAKE SURESCHOOLS CAN RESUME IN-PERSONCLASSES IN A TIMELY -- BUTSAFE MANNER.

THE STATE -- ISALSO EXTENDING COVID-19EVICTION PROTECTION -- WHICHWAS SET TO EXPIRE NEXT WEEK.

ANEW EXECUTIVE ORDER EXTENDINGTHE EVICTION MORITORIUM ONRESIDENTIAL EVICTIONS UNTILOCT.

31ST.

GOVERNOR DUCEYADDED -- IN TOTAL -- STATE ANDLOCAL GOVERNMENTS HAVE MADEMORE THAN 80-MILLION DOLLARSAVAILABLE TO HELP RENTERS ANDPREVENT HOMELESSNESS DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.