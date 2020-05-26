Drake, Doja Cat & Kehlani recruited for mega collaborations

Anne-Marie teams up with Doja Cat for new single



Anne-Marie will team up with Doja Cat for a new track titled 'To Be Young', which will be released on Friday (17.07.20). Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News



Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 03:06 Published on May 26, 2020