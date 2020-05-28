Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russo Bros., Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans Team For Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Russo Bros., Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans Team For Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ | THR News

Russo Bros., Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans Team For Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ | THR News

The duo will direct Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Netflix action thriller ‘The Gray Man.’

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Russo brothers Russo brothers American film and television director duo


Ryan Gosling Ryan Gosling Canadian actor


Netflix Netflix Internet video streaming and DVD-by-mail service with original and licensed content

Jenny Slate on 'Big Mouth': 'I should have never been playing that part'

 Actor Jenny Slate explains her decision to stop voicing a Black character in Netflix animated show "Big Mouth," and what she's learned about racism in the last..
USATODAY.com
Netflix forecasts weaker subscriber growth [Video]

Netflix forecasts weaker subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, as the company forecast its subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic would slow even more than Wall Street expected during the third quarter. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Mo'Nique's discrimination 'lowballing' lawsuit against Netflix over pay can go forward, court rules

 Mo'Nique sued Netflix alleging discrimination in pay offers. Netflix tried to get it dismissed but a court ruled for her and the suit will go forward.
USATODAY.com

Chris Evans (actor) Chris Evans (actor) American actor

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News

Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has penned an emotional tribute to Naya Rivera.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:52Published
Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News [Video]

Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News

Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:12Published

Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, more stars rally behind boy who saved sister from dog attack

 Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer and more celebrities are rallying behind a young boy, 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his little sister.
USATODAY.com
Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London [Video]

Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London

Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked rumours of a new romance after enjoying a night out together in London.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to star in Russo Brothers' big-budget Netflix thriller 'The Gray Man'

'Avengers: Endgame' writer-director duo -- Russo brothers -- are all set to bring actors Ryan Gosling...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •The Wrap


Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling Will Star in Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Yet

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will star in the upcoming movie The Gray Man, which is set to be the...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America [Video]

Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America

Chris Evans rocketed to fame playing the Marvel superhero Captain America. Evans recently reveals he originally did not want to take the role, reports CNN. He states he had been dealing with severe..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published