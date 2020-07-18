The Macon Bacon tops Catawba, Savannah in clean sweep Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 minutes ago The Macon Bacon tops Catawba, Savannah in clean sweep The Macon Bacon beat both Catawba and Savannah Friday. Half of the team played Catawba at Luther Williams Field, the other half in Savannah. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The other half on the road in the macon bacon back at it tonight they actually it tonight bacon back at the macon bacon back at it tonight they actually played two games this evening ... half the squad takes on catawba at luther williams field the other half on the road against the savannah bananas first up ... let's go to luther willams field ... the bacon are coming off a 13-9 win against lexington county last night they've won 6 of their last 8 ... bot 1st ... 2 on ... no score ... jp fullerton at the dish ... bartender ... it's friday ... 3 shots on my tab please ... a 3-run jack over the left field wall ... the bacon off to a quick start early on ... their bats hotter than the weather outside ... 3-nothing home team ... top 2nd ... same score ... tj keck up to bat for the stars ... he connects ... keck would be thrown out a first ... but josh morgan scores on the ground out ... bacon lead 3-1 ... bot 2nd ... bacon up 3-2 now ... noah mendlinger at the plate ... um ... see ya ... right up the middle ... brayden edson is going to come home ... bacon lead 4-2 ... two batters later ... bases loaded ... 5-2 bacon ... billy hancock says come on man ... too easy, bruh ... he singles to right field ... it drops ... that scores one ... the bacon go up 6-2 ... they'll hold on to get the 9-7 win over the stars ... now lets see how they did in savannah ... 5-2 your final ... a clean sweep for the bacon ... josh hood went 2 for 4 with a





