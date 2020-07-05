Jaisalmer administration undertakes locust control operation

Amid the locust attack, which has battered several states, the Rajasthan government undertook a drive to eliminate the crop-eating insects.

Insecticides were sprayed in Eka village of Jaisalmer district as part of locust operation.

Armies of locusts have thus far attacked states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, creating a massive administration problem in ensuring the food supply doesn't hinder.