Jaisalmer administration undertakes locust control operation

Rajasthan State in Northern India
Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to JaisalmerThe MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted..
IndiaTimes
Horse-trading rates up in Rajasthan after announcement of session: CM GehlotGehlot on Thursday met the MLAs camping in Fairmont Hotel and said that they will have to stay in the hotel till August 14
DNA
Video clip of ‘Rajasthan speaker’ goes viral
IndiaTimes
'I want unhappy MLAs to attend assembly session': CM Gehlot
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Mayawati is under BJP's pressure: CM Gehlot
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
Jaisalmer City in Rajasthan, India
Helicopter deployed in Jaisalmer for locust control operation
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08Published
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Bizarre punishment given to woman for allegedly having affair in MP's Jhabua
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Corbett tops in tiger count, Madhya Pradesh pips KarnatakaCorbett’s tiger count has been rising — from 137 in 2006 to 174 in 2010 and 215 in 2014. “We had expected the numbers to be over 250,” said director of..
IndiaTimes
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads by example, washes clothes himself in hospitalMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is under treatment after he was found corona-positive, is leading by example by washing his own clothes.
IndiaTimes
If detected early, Covid-19 not incurable: Shivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital and..
IndiaTimes
Maharashtra State in Western India
Positivity rate: Karnataka, Bihar, Bengal and Andhra emerge as new hotspotsMaharashtra continues to top the positivity rate chart but new states have emerged as hotspots over the 14-day period from July 15 to July 28 even as the..
IndiaTimes
Maharashtra's COVID-19 count overtakes Mexico, PeruAccording to Thursday's figures of Maharashtra's COVID-19 count, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a stupendous 464 new cases every hour.
DNA
Sushant death: Will Maharashtra govt give case to CBI? Minister clears air
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
CM Uddhav Thackeray holds review meeting on COVID-19 with elected representative
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
