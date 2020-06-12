Global  
 

growing number of kids with covid
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
growing number of kids with covid
talked with pediatrician
0
A government order?

The health care industry can't close...it's busy as the virus spreads...and that includes pediatricians.

When the virus hit in march we didn't see that many young children infected....in this resurgence...we are.

Eight children under the age of five...including two three month olds...reported by the governor just today.

So, abc 36's christy bollinger talked to a pediatrician about the troubling trend and what you can do to protect your kids.

Thirty new coronavirus cases in children 5 and younger....that alarming announcement over the weekend.

Dr. bosomwoth"i think that most of them are coming from other family members that they're exposed to."

Doctor becky bosomworth says at westside pediatrics in lexington...she's seen a 5-percent positive rate with testing..

Three of those cases were young children.

Dr"all three of the children were positive because of family members being positive.

And the children really had very little symptoms the two youngest ones had no symptoms at all."

Doctor bosomworth expects the number of cases in children to rise..

With places reopening and activities resuming..

Like school and sports.

Dr"i think things need to open back up but i think people should be wearing their masks and doing social distancing as best as they can."

Pj marshall went to the doctor monday for a sports physical for football...where the early practices look very different because of the pandemic.

Patient pj"we've been divided into groups and had different times specified for different groups of players and we've done a pretty good job at being able to social distance and keeping everything sanitary and clean."

He says in the back of his mind..

He's worried about the virus... but says his school makes him feel safe..

And he's ready to get back to as many normal things as possible.

Pj"it's been kind of not fun not being able to see anyone i know and being able to hang out with them a lot."

Doctor bosomworth says it's important we get back to a sense of normalcy for childrens' mental health.

Dr"we've seen a lot more depression and anxiety going on with the children because of all this."

Additionally, she says regular check-ups are still important during this pandemic..

Because other illnesses are still out there.

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Political campaigns are very different because




