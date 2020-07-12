Katy Perry reveals explanation on Jennifer Aniston godmother speculation
Jennifer Aniston was shocked by reports she will be godmother to Katy Perry's daughter but Katy thinks the speculation is "fun".
Katy Perry likes 'being a mother on the move'Katy Perry has admitted she loves being an "active woman" which is why she is juggling many projects whilst pregnant with her first child.
Jennifer Aniston makes plea for masksJennifer Aniston shared a candid photo of her friend battling coronavirus in hospital as she urged her fans to wear masks in public to help curb the pandemic.
Katy Perry sera en tête d’affiche du festival TomorrowlandKaty Perry a accepté d’être la tête d’affiche du festival virtuel Tomorrowland Around The World