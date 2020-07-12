Global  
 

Katy Perry reveals explanation on Jennifer Aniston godmother speculation
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Katy Perry reveals explanation on Jennifer Aniston godmother speculation

Katy Perry reveals explanation on Jennifer Aniston godmother speculation

Jennifer Aniston was shocked by reports she will be godmother to Katy Perry's daughter but Katy thinks the speculation is "fun".

