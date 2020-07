Martin County School Board to hear from Department of Health Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 minutes ago Martin County School Board to hear from Department of Health Martin County teachers are demanding answers as to why the state is requiring schools to reopen while coronavirus cases continue to climb. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COUNTY TEACHERS PLAN TO MAKETHEIR VOICES HEARD AT A SCHOOLBOARD MEETING. THEY WANT TOSPEAK OUT AGAINST RE- OPENINGNEXT MONTHW-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'SKAMREL EPPINGER JOINS US NOWLIVE FROM STUART WITH THEIRCONCERNS.THEY PLAN TO VOICE THEIRSAFETY CONCERNS AND DEMANDANSWERS AS TO WHY THE STATE ISREQUIRING SCHOOLS DISTRICTS TOOFFER TRADITIONAL LEARNING ANDOPEN SCHOOL 5 DAYS A WEEK.THEY SAY OPENING SCHOOLS ATCAPACITY IS SIMPLY UNSAFE ANDTHEY ARE NOW CALLING ON THESCHOOL BOARD TO RECONSIDER.THEY'RE PROPOSING EITHERDELAYING THE AUGUST 11 STARTDATE OR KEEP CLASSES ONLINE ATLEAST UNTIL COVID 19 CASESDECLINE"IF YOU HAVE 900 TOGETHER THIS A RECIPE FOR DISASTER IT ISA SUPER SPREADER EVENT" "BUTWE FEEL LIKE MAJOR COMPANIESARE NOT GOING BACK WHY APUTTING KIDS IN A CLASSROOTHE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING SARTSAT 4 AND WILL BE LIVE STREAMEDONLINE. FOR THE LINK VISIT OWEBSITE AT WPTV.COMTHE START OF THE SCHOOL YEARIS LIKELY BEING DELAYED FORTHOUSANDS OF STUDENTS ON THETREASURE COAST. YESTERDA





