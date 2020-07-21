'The Talk' Hosts React To Kanye West's Campaign Rally
In a preview for "The Talk", hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Marie Osmond, and Sheryl Underwood react to Kanye West's first campaign rally in South Carolina.
Tune in to new episodes of "The Talk" weekdays at 2 p.m.
ET/PT on Global.
Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mateKanye West has asked JAY-Z to be his running mate after confirming his plans to run for the White House earlier this month.
Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rantKanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get..
Kanye West Says New Album Is Coming Friday, Comments On First Campaign Rally In String Of TweetsRapper Kanye West, who recently announced his plans to run for U.S. President, tweeted out several back-to-back messages on Monday night before announcing a new album release. Tom Wait reports.