Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa F.C. Association football club in England

Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zone

 London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
WorldNews

Aston Villa beat Arsenal to move out of relegation zone with one game left

 Aston Villa move out of the Premier League relegation zone with one game to go after Trezeguet hits a superb winner against Arsenal.
BBC News

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa: Dean Smith says players 'devastated' with dropped points

 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says his players are "devastated" with the two points dropped after conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Everton.
BBC News

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa: Late Theo Walcott equaliser denies Villa crucial win

 Substitute Theo Walcott scores an 87th minute equaliser for Everton to nudge Aston Villa closer to relegation.
BBC News

Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Mikel Arteta: There is a way back for any player who shows willing [Video]

Mikel Arteta: There is a way back for any player who shows willing

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has hinted both Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi may have a future at the club – pointing to Granit Xhaka’s own remarkable turnaround as an example.Xhaka’s relationship with supporters has been mixed since his arrival in 2016 but, under Arteta, his performances have improved and he has become a major part of the side.“The challenge with Granit was to convince him that there was still a place for him here, that I had big belief in him and that things can turn around pretty quickly in this industry,” Arteta said when asked about Xhaka’s return to form.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Arsenal v Man City: Gunners will challenge under Mikel Arteta, says Pep Guardiola

 Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is "creating something unique" at Arsenal and feels the Gunners will challenge for trophies under the Spaniard.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top [Video]

Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top

Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.Meanwhile Watford’s defeat means they could still suffer relegation on the final day of the season at Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Pep Guardiola: Man City boss in 'respect' jibe at Arsenal

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he respects Arsenal on the pitch - but "not much off the pitch".
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Sterling-inspired Man City leave Watford vulnerable to relegation

 Managerless Watford's relegation fears increase as they are hammered by a Raheem Sterling-inspired Manchester City.
BBC News

FA Cup FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer [Video]

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:00Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP SPEAKING AT VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE, MERSEYSIDE POLICE CHIEF CONSTABLE ANDY COOKE ALSO SPEAKING, RECENT FOOTAGE OF ANFIELD

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:32Published
I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard [Video]

I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he expects Liverpool to be at their best when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday despite a recent dip in form.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:02Published
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly [Video]

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game with Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published
Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's clash against Chelsea at Anfield as the champions ready themselves to lift the Premier League trophy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England


Eddie Nketiah Eddie Nketiah English association football player

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser [Video]

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring and the home side then created a string of chances to kill off the game. Instead they had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Vardy scored with six minutes remaining, soon after Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Arsenal fans slam Mikel Arteta's Sead Kolasinac decision vs Aston Villa

Arsenal fans slam Mikel Arteta's Sead Kolasinac decision vs Aston Villa Arsenal fans have laid into Mikel Arteta’s decision to start defender Sead Kolasinac in a...
Daily Star - Published

Arsenal press conference live: Arteta on Aston Villa loss and Stan Kroenke

Live coverage of Mikel Arteta's post-match press conference following the Gunners' 1-0 defeat away at...
Football.london - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Every word Arsenal boss Arteta just said about Ozil, Kroenke, protests & Villa

Every word Arsenal boss Arteta just said about Ozil, Kroenke, protests & Villa The full transcript of Mikel Arteta's post-match press conference following the Gunners 1-0 loss to...
Football.london - Published


Arteta: I have full backing from owners [Video]

Arteta: I have full backing from owners

Speaking after the loss to Aston Villa, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta says he has full backing from everyone at the club following a plane banner protest against the owners.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:24Published
Grealish: Keeping Villa up would mean everything [Video]

Grealish: Keeping Villa up would mean everything

Jack Grealish says keeping Aston Villa in the Premier League would mean everything to him following their win over Arsenal at Villa Park.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:17Published
‘The week that established Arteta’s authority as Arsenal manager’ [Video]

‘The week that established Arteta’s authority as Arsenal manager’

Rory Smith thinks the past seven days have been pivotal in Mikel Arteta’s development as Arsenal boss.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published