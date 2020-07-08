Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta: There is a way back for any player who shows willing



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has hinted both Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi may have a future at the club – pointing to Granit Xhaka’s own remarkable turnaround as an example.Xhaka’s relationship with supporters has been mixed since his arrival in 2016 but, under Arteta, his performances have improved and he has become a major part of the side.“The challenge with Granit was to convince him that there was still a place for him here, that I had big belief in him and that things can turn around pretty quickly in this industry,” Arteta said when asked about Xhaka’s return to form.

