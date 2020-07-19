Celebrate Prince George's Seventh Birthday Today
On July 22, Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to the British throne, is celebrating his 7th birthday.
Find out what his royal family is planning on getting him for his special day.
LOREDANA GRECO RT @RoyalFamilyITNP: Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday! 🥳
To celebrate, we look back at some of his cutest royal moments… 22 minutes ago
Marija Ordic RT @TheSun: Happy birthday Prince George! To celebrate his seventh birthday, we look back at his royal highlights https://t.co/XHGMdf8MwL 36 minutes ago
Weigh To Diet RT @PreventionMag: Kate Middleton Shares New Photos of Prince George to Celebrate His 7th Birthday https://t.co/bBeagHdJz8 1 hour ago
Mail+ New photographs of Prince George, taken by his mum the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released to celebrate his se… https://t.co/CFPBUuWbFa 2 hours ago
Prevention Magazine Kate Middleton Shares New Photos of Prince George to Celebrate His 7th Birthday https://t.co/bBeagHdJz8 2 hours ago
Mick Humphreys RT @LBC: Prince George beams in brand new pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate his seventh birthday.
Read mo… 2 hours ago
✨ RT @rjmyers: Smiling Prince George in two new photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate his seventh birthday 🎂 https://t.co/5HB… 3 hours ago
jamie paul RT @LBCNews: Breaking: Prince George beams in brand new pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate his seventh birt… 3 hours ago
Trending: Prince George BirthdayPrince George of Cambridge celebrated his seventh birthday.
A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits releasedThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new photos of Prince George which were taken by his mother in honour of their son's seventh birthday.
Prince George Celebrates His Seventh BirthdayWith Prince George celebrating his seventh birthday today, we take a look back at some of his cutest moments. From his first overseas royal tour in Australia to his first day of school, he's certainly..