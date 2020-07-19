Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrate Prince George's Seventh Birthday Today
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Celebrate Prince George's Seventh Birthday Today

Celebrate Prince George's Seventh Birthday Today

On July 22, Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to the British throne, is celebrating his 7th birthday.

Find out what his royal family is planning on getting him for his special day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince George birthday tradition started by Diana that William 'struggles with'

Prince George birthday tradition started by Diana that William 'struggles with' It's Prince George's seventh birthday on July 22 - but there's one part of the day that his dad is...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Tweets about this

lorygreco

LOREDANA GRECO RT @RoyalFamilyITNP: Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday! 🥳 To celebrate, we look back at some of his cutest royal moments… 22 minutes ago

OrdicMarija87

Marija Ordic RT @TheSun: Happy birthday Prince George! To celebrate his seventh birthday, we look back at his royal highlights https://t.co/XHGMdf8MwL 36 minutes ago

weightodiet

Weigh To Diet RT @PreventionMag: Kate Middleton Shares New Photos of Prince George to Celebrate His 7th Birthday https://t.co/bBeagHdJz8 1 hour ago

mailplus

Mail+ New photographs of Prince George, taken by his mum the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released to celebrate his se… https://t.co/CFPBUuWbFa 2 hours ago

PreventionMag

Prevention Magazine Kate Middleton Shares New Photos of Prince George to Celebrate His 7th Birthday https://t.co/bBeagHdJz8 2 hours ago

mickhumph

Mick Humphreys RT @LBC: Prince George beams in brand new pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate his seventh birthday. Read mo… 2 hours ago

cambridgemoment

 RT @rjmyers: Smiling Prince George in two new photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate his seventh birthday 🎂 https://t.co/5HB… 3 hours ago

7seventyjsp

jamie paul RT @LBCNews: Breaking: Prince George beams in brand new pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate his seventh birt… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Prince George Birthday [Video]

Trending: Prince George Birthday

Prince George of Cambridge celebrated his seventh birthday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released [Video]

A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new photos of Prince George which were taken by his mother in honour of their son's seventh birthday.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday [Video]

Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday

With Prince George celebrating his seventh birthday today, we take a look back at some of his cutest moments. From his first overseas royal tour in Australia to his first day of school, he's certainly..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:23Published