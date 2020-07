Delhi VIP area sees road cave-in amid heavy rainfall; many places waterlogged

A VIP area in Delhi saw a part of a road cave in amid heavy rainfall.

A sinkhole of around 10 ft by 10 ft was formed on Ashoka Road.

Delhi police said that the probable cause of the cave-in was sinking of a storm water drain was the probable cause.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the capital.

Days earlier, some houses had been washed away in Anna Nagar while a person allegedly died amid flooding at Minto Bridge.