Mount de Sales' Kobe Sewell signs with Savannah State University

c1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has more on that next in sports.

3 months ago ... mount de sales guard kobe sewell was looking for his very first offer to hoop in college ... but that's all in the past ... now ... kobe has officially signed with school ... kobe inked his letter of intent with savannah state university outside the gym at mount de sales ... the tigers offered kobe back in late may ... he got another offer from morehouse, but the star point guard felt savannah was the right move for him ... family, friends, coaches and teammates all came out to not only show love ... but to watch him inch closer toward one of his dreams ... kobe sewell on line 9 ... :01-:06 it does fuel a fire in me because i don't think it should took that long.

But like the goals, i want to be the best player i can be and develop into like a man.

It's free education c1 3 b13 so i want to get the best education and make a future for myself now kobe averaged 16.5 points, 4 dimes and 4 rebounds his senior year... he broke the cavaliers school record for the most triples made in one season with 93 in the tape you're watching right now ... he drained 10 3-pointers ... kobe was named 2nd team all region for the 1st time in his career last season ... and all-state honorable mention by the macon telegraph ... that's what you call ... baller alert!

Coach elliott ... what kind of player are the tigers getting?

:01-:06 well, i mean, obviously again, he's a high iq player man.

He's going to buy in to the system and he's going