Demand for life insurance policies on the rise amid pandemic

LOOKING FOR RIGHT NOW -- ISWHETHER SOMEONE HASTESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.

BUT EVEN THEN..YOU STILL CAN GET FULL TERM LIFEINSURANCE... THAT IS IF YOURNOT OLDER THAN THE AGE OF 70."WE'RE SEEING HIGHER DEMAND FORLIFE INSURANCE ACROSS ALLCONSUMER DEMOGRAPICS.

SOOLDER SHOPPERS ARE LOOKING FORLIFE INSURANCE, YOUNGER SHOPPERSIN THEIR30S AND 40S ARE LOOKING FOR LIFEINSURANCE."AS COVID-19 CONTINUES TO SURGEACROSS THE NATION,CLAIMING NEARLY 150,000 LIVES --THE INTEREST IN LIFE INSURANCEPOLICIES HAS ALSO SURGED,ACCORDING JENNIFERFITZGERALD, THE CEO OF POLICTY-GENUS..

AN ONLINEMARKETPLACE FOR LIFE INSURANCE."WE'VE ABSOLUTELY SEEN ANINCREASE."BUT AN INCREASE IN POLICIES FORSENIOR CITIZENS... IS LESSAPPARENTBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC."WE HAVE SEEN LIFE INSURANCECOMPANIES STOP ACCEPTINGAPPLICATIONS FOR OLDER SHOPPERSOVER THE AGE OF 70 BECAUSE THEYARE A HIGHER RISK GROUP FORCOVID-19."THE NUMBER OF CASES FOR OTHERAGE GROUPS HAS ALSO BEENAPPARENT .... HERE IN KERNCOUNTY ... MORE THAN 1200 CASESHAVE BEEN CONFIRMED FOR AGES 17AND UNDER ...ANDNEARLY 7,000 PEOPLE BETWEEN 18AND 49 HAVE ALSO TESTEDPOSITIVE... THESE GROUPS WILLALSO FACE BARRIERS TOPURCHASING LIFE INSURANCE,ACCORDING TO FITZGERALD."IF YOU HAVE COVID-19 YOU HAVETO WAITUNTIL YOU ARE SYMPTOM FREE ANDARE OVER THE DISEASE AND HAVE ANEGATIVE TEST RESULT.

TYPICALLYTHE WAITING PERIOD IS 30 TO 40DAYSAFTER YOU HAVE TESTEDNEGATIVE...YOU CAN APPLY FORLIFEINSURANCE"ACCORDING TO JOSE REYES, ANINSURANCE AGENT IN EASTBAKERSFIELD... APPLYING FOR LIFEINSURANCE IS CRITICAL FORCERATIN DEMOGRAPHICS THAT HAVEBEEN AFFECTED BY THEVIRUS AT HIGHER RATES... REYESPOINTED OUT THAT MORE THAN40 PERCENT OF POSITIVE CASES INTHE COUNTY..

ARE IN HISPANICCOMMUNITIES... (SHOWING KERNPUBLIC HEALTH DASHBOARD)"THERE IS A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THEHISPANIC COMMUNITY THAT DO NOTHAVE LIFE INSURANCE OR HEALTHINSURANCE,WE ARE TRYING TO EDUCATE OURPEOPLE OUR HISPANIC COMMUNITY TOGETLIFE INSURANCE OR HEALTHINSURANCE BECAUSE IT IS REALLYIMPORTANT."NOW ACCORDING TO FITZGERALD..

A HUGE MISCONCEPTION THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE IS THAT POLICIES ARE GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE BECAUSE OF THE DEMAND... BUT THAT NOTS TRUE... SHE SAYS QUITE THE OPPOSITIE.. MORE COMPETITION BETWEEN COMPANIES IS DRIVING COSTS DOWN.. WERE LIVE IN DOWNTOWN -- BAYAN WANG -- CONNECTING YOU. NOW TAKING A LIVE LOOK AT DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD AT THIS HOUR. 23ABC'S NEW METEOROLOGIST BRANDON MICHAELS JOINS US WITH A LOOK AT YOUR FORECAST. BRANDON? TEMPERATURES ACROSS KERN COUNTY ARE SLOWLY WORKING THEIR WAY DOWN TO BELOW AVERAGE LEVELS! AN UPPER LEVEL LOW MOVING ONSHORE HAS ALLOWED FOR COOLER, MARINE AIR TO SPILL INTO THE VALLEY. THAT'S RESULTED IN TEMPERATURES THAT ARE A FEW DEGREES COOLER THAN TUESDAY, AND SOME BREEZY WINDS, ESPECIALLY FOR THE WEST SIDE HILLS, WHERE GUSTS MAY HIT 35 MILES PER HOUR WEDNESDAY EVENING. COOLER AIR IS LIKELY TO REMAIN FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK, WITH THE COOLEST TEMPERATURES EXPECTED ON