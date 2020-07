AMC theatres delays reopening plan Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 6 minutes ago AMC theatres delays reopening plan The world's largest movie chain, AMC theaters, is delaying its opening in the US once again. The company said it's postponing the reopening to mid-to-late August. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEATER CHAIN, A-M-C THEATRES,IS DELAYING ITS OPENING IN THEU-S ONCE AGAIN.THE COMPANY SAID IT'SPOSTPONING THE REOPENING TOMID-TO-LATE AUGUST.IT WAS SET FOR A PHASEDREOPENING BEGINNING LAST WEEK-- WITH THE GOAL OF BEING FULLYOPERATIONAL BY TOMORROW.A-M-C SAYS THE NEW TIME TABLEREFLECTS THE EXPECTED RELEASEDATES FOR "TENET," "MULAN" ANDSEVERAL OTHER NEW MOVIES.





