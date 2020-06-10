Global  
 

The Underwater ISS? Designs For Underwater Research Station And Habitat Are Unveiled
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
The Underwater ISS? Designs For Underwater Research Station And Habitat Are Unveiled

The Underwater ISS? Designs For Underwater Research Station And Habitat Are Unveiled

Could this be the ocean's equivalent to the International Space Station?.

Aquanaut Fabien Cousteau and industrial designer YVES BÉHAR are envisioning the world's largest underwater research station, sixty feet beneath the surface fo the caribbean sea.

Proteus will provide a home to scientists and researchers from across the world studying the ocean from the effects of climate change and new marine life to medicinal breakthroughts.

The 4,000-square-foot modular lab will sit under the water off the coast of CURAÇAO.

Proteus will be powered by wind and solar energy, and ocean thermal energy conversion.

The structure will also feature the first underwater greenhouse for growing food.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yves Béhar Yves Béhar Swiss designer, entrepreneur, and sustainability advocate


Fabien Cousteau Fabien Cousteau Aquanaut, ocean conservationist, and documentary filmmaker


International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

