Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Norwich
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Norwich

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Norwich

A closer look at the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester City andNorwich.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

'I wouldn't change a thing' - Silva reflects on Man City successes as he prepares for farewell

 David Silva says he wouldn't change a thing about his 10 glorious years at Manchester City as he prepares to make his final league appearance for the club.
BBC News
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference [Video]

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zone

 London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
WorldNews
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.Meanwhile Watford’s defeat means they could still suffer relegation on the final day of the season at Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League final day: TV channels, how to watch, listen and follow the climax to the season.

 Your comprehensive guide on how to watch, listen and follow the final day of the Premier League - including free-to-air matches.
BBC News
New Premier League season to return from September 12 [Video]

New Premier League season to return from September 12

The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then. The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on that date, but the PA newsagency understands the full domestic calendar is not expected to be confirmeduntil the third week of August.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Premier League season in numbers [Video]

Premier League season in numbers

Ahead of the final weekend, the PA news agency takes a statistical look backon the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United [Video]

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United

An in-depth look at Manchester United’s clash at Leicester on the final day ofthe Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

A look ahead to Newcastle and Liverpool's final Premier League match of theseason at St James' Park on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Norwich City F.C. Norwich City F.C. Association football club

Norwich 0-2 Burnley: Nine-man Canaries endure horrible home defeat

 Norwich have two players sent off in an extraordinary first half as they lose to Burnley on another night to forget for the relegated side.
BBC News
Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done [Video]

Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference after his team beat Norwich 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Lampard was pleased to get the three points despite only one goal against the lower-ranking team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Marcelo Bielsa will be good for the Premier League, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be an...
News24 - Published

How to watch every Premier League match on TV and which games will be free to air in final week of the season

The finale of 2019/20 Premier League season is on the horizon following its break due to the...
talkSPORT - Published

Norwich have two players sent off in first half of defeat to Burnley in final Premier League home game

Norwich City had a calamitous final Premier League home match that ended in a 2-0 defeat to Burnley...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview

In-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves as theBlues look to secure Champions League football for next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Pep: Norwich defeat showed our inconsistency [Video]

Pep: Norwich defeat showed our inconsistency

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's defeat to Norwich earlier this season highlighted his side's inconsistency, and insists there's still a lot to play for against the Canaries on the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester [Video]

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published