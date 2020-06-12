Crime Stoppers: The Vigo County tool burglary

Detectives need your help identifying suspects in a burglary case.

Vigo county sheriff "john plasse" has more in this week's crime stoppers report.

Detectives are needing your help identifying suspects in a burglary case.

During the early morning hours of july 6th individuals stole a truck along with several thousands of dollars of tools and equipment from misco enterprise.

The truck was located later that morning by law enforcement and misco workers.

Take a look at the video captured from the scene.

The image quality isn't the best for facial recognition and the suspects appear to be wearing coverings over their faces, but someone may recognize the way the suspects move and dress.

If you have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

