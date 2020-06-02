Pet cat falls ill with coronavirus in UK

A pet cat has fallen ill with coronavirus in the UK after apparently catchingCovid-19 from a human.
The infection was confirmed following tests at theAnimal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, on July22.
The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “Testsconducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virusresponsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England."
The parents of a gifted trumpet player and athlete have appealed for people to "celebrate their differences" after revealing how their daughter was banned from a theme park ride, as she was born without a left hand.Desperate to raise £16,000 to fund special "bionic" limbs for Stacey, 13, secondary school maths teacher Rich Castro and his learning support assistant wife, Emma, both 46, believe they would "totally transform" the life of the teenager.Emma, of Godalming, Surrey, said: "I know I'm her mum and I'm going to sound biased, but she's got so much going for her - she's beautiful, artistic, sporty and has a wonderful sense of humour."
McLaren is marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce McLaren. His daughter Amanda McLaren has unveiled a life-sized statue of her father during a private ceremony at McLaren’s headquarters in Woking, Surrey. The pioneering racing driver and engineer was killed aged 32 on June 2 1970.
