Pet cat falls ill with coronavirus in UK

A pet cat has fallen ill with coronavirus in the UK after apparently catchingCovid-19 from a human.

The infection was confirmed following tests at theAnimal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, on July22.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “Testsconducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virusresponsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England."