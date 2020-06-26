Colin Cowherd: Let's not get it confused, Josh Allen is not a top 100 NFL player
Josh Allen debuted at number 87 on the NFL's top 100 players, but with a career completion percentage of only 56%, some aren't convinced.
Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that Josh Allen should not have made the list.
