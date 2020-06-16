Kyrie Irving Pledges $1.5M to WNBA Players Opting out of 2020 Season

Kyrie Irving Pledges $1.5M to WNBA Players Opting out of 2020 Season Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and protests against police brutality and racial injustice, many WNBA players have chosen to sit out the upcoming 2020 season.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has formed the KAI Empowerment Initiative to "support and advocate for women and equality." Via news release Via news release Irving sat down with Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd to understand what WNBA players are dealing with.

Kyrie Irving, via statement Kyrie Irving, via statement