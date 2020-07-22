Chinese citizens line up on school playground waiting for coronavirus testing

Chinese citizens line up on playground while waiting for coronavirus testing in Dalian, China, the city that has 52 new confirmed cases.

The video shows that citizens seated on chairs lined up on a playground of the Gezhenpu Central Primary School which has been a testing point for coronavirus.

Medical staff used isolation belts to set up 4 passages on the playground, and chairs were placed at 1-metre intervals.

It’s reported that Dalian has been a new COVID-19 hotspot with 52 new confirmed cases and 70 cases so far.

The infection started from a seafood factory.

The local authority has ordered large-scale testing for the citizens in the city.

Over a million citizens have been tested.

The video was filmed on July 26 and provided by local media.