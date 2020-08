Tense meeting on reforming police

POLICE DEPARTMENT..

HE SAYS ITWOULD PROTECT BOTH POLICE ANDCITIZENS - BUT THE COUNTY'SPOLICE CHIEF SAYS SOME OFTHOSE PROPOSALS COULD PUT HEROFFICERS IN DANGER.

OUTSIDE COUNTY POLICEHEADQUARTERS WITH MORE ON WHATTURNED OUT TO BE A PRETTYHEATED COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING.THEREABOUT POLICE REFORM SINCE THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD INMINNEAPOLIS.

AND IT BROUGHT ONA SPIRITED DEBATE LAST NIGHTDURING THE BALTIMORE COUNTYCOUNCIL MEETING.

COUNCILMANJULIAN JONES INTRODUCE A BILLTHAT WOULD CREATE NEWGUIDELINES FOR POLICE OFFICERSAND ENFORCE POLICIES ALREADYON THE BOOKS.

DURING THEMEETING& JONES ACCUSED POLICECHIEF MELISSA HYATT OF NOTDOING ENOUGH TO HOLD HEROFFICERS ACCOUNTABLE& ANDSUGGESTED THAT SHE IS NOTWILLING TO WORK WITH THEM ONREFORM.

HYATT ARGUED SHE ISOPEN TO ACCOUNTABILITY ANDOVERSIGHT& BUT DOES NOT WANTIT DONE AT THE EXPENSE OF HEROFFICERSTHAT SOME OF WHAT IS IN THEBILL IS ALREADY IN THE WORKS&WHILE OTHERS ARE EXISTINGPOLICIES.

AMONG THE ITEMS INTHE BILL& MAKING CHOKEHOLDSILLEGAL& REQUIRING OFFICERS TOREPORT EXCESSIVE USE OF FORCE&AND MORE DE- ESCALATIONTRAINING.

JUST LAST MONTH&HYATT AND COUNTY EXECUTIVEJOHNNY OLSZEWSKI INTRODUCED AFEW POLICE REFORM POLICIES&LIKE CREATING A DATABASE OFPOLICE COMPLAINTS& ANDREPORTING EXCESSIVE USE OFFORCE.

HYATT SAYS WHILE SHEEMBRACES THE SPIRIT OF THEBILL& SHETHE LANGUAGE IN IT COULD PUTPOLICE IN DAN