‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:49s - Published
'Watchmen,' 'Mrs Maisel' top Emmy noms

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television.

Libby Hogan reports.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN RESENT TO REMOVE A REFERENCE TO BILLY PORTER, WHO WAS IDENTIFIED WITH THE WRONG IMAGE.

Dystopian drama "Watchmen" and comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" lead the list of Emmy nominations this year.

On Tuesday (July 28) "Watchmen" scored 26 nods, including best limited series.

Diversity also made some gains in the list of nominees, at a time of wider reckoning on race and inclusion.

Multiple nominations went to people of color, including Kerry Washington from "Little Fires Everywhere." Half of the nominees for best comedy series were Emmy newcomers, like the female-driven "Dead To Me" and Issa Rae's "Insecure," a take onBlack women in their twenties in L.A.

Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, putting distance between itself and HBO, which scored 107.

Best drama series nominees included "Succession," "Ozark" "The Crown," "The Mandalorian," and Apple TV+'s drama "The Morning Show." Jennifer Aniston's role as a TV anchor in that show landed her her first Emmy nomination for drama.

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" were among contenders for best comedy, up against "Schitt's Creek," the sleeper hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on September 20th, though with social distancing it's unclear what form it will take.




