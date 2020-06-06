Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn.

Joshua’s career has effectively been put on hold by the coronaviruspandemic since he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from AndyRuiz Jr last December in Saudi Arabia.