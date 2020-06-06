Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

|
Anthony Joshua British boxer
BBC News
Joshua will fight 'anywhere, anytime'... even in my garden - HearnWorld heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight "anytime, anywhere" according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
BBC News
'2021, it's going off' - Fury and Joshua's chance meeting in SpainTyson Fury and Anthony Joshua bump into each other in Spain, Mike Tyson rejects $20m bare-knuckle offer, plus more in this week's Fight Talk.
BBC News
Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Eddie Hearn Boxing promoter
Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33Published
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
International Boxing Federation Boxing organization
'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:58Published
World Boxing Organization Sanctioning organization which recognizes professional boxing world champions
Andy Ruiz Jr. American boxer
Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia
BBC News
Newcastle fans 'confused and heartbroken' by takeover collapseNewcastle United fans say they are "confused and heartbroken" following the collapse of the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.
BBC News
Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulls out of bidA Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has pulled out of a bid to buy Newcastle United.
BBC News
