Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn.

Joshua’s career has effectively been put on hold by the coronaviruspandemic since he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from AndyRuiz Jr last December in Saudi Arabia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Joshua Anthony Joshua British boxer

'Anthony Joshua would fight in my back garden' - Eddie Hearn

 World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight "anytime, anywhere" according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
BBC News

Joshua will fight 'anywhere, anytime'... even in my garden - Hearn

 World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight "anytime, anywhere" according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
BBC News

'2021, it's going off' - Fury and Joshua's chance meeting in Spain

 Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua bump into each other in Spain, Mike Tyson rejects $20m bare-knuckle offer, plus more in this week's Fight Talk.
BBC News
Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike [Video]

Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike

An entrepreneur who is constantly accosted by adoring fans for being the spitting image of boxer Anthony Joshua, now works as his professional lookalike and admits he mistakes photos of the champion for himself.First approached by a man thinking he was the super world heavyweight boxing champion in a nightclub toilet in 2016, Iffy Onwuachu, 23, of Battersea, south west London, has since stepped in for him in adverts, despite at 6ft tall being considerably shorter than the 6ft 6in star.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Eddie Hearn Eddie Hearn Boxing promoter

Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn [Video]

Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

Fury says Joshua fight is on next year

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:33Published
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal

World heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

International Boxing Federation International Boxing Federation Boxing organization

'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua [Video]

'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua spoke out during a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford, England on Saturday (June 6) labelling racism as a ''virus'.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown [Video]

Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua marching in Watford as part of protests sparked by death of George Floyd in U.S.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:58Published

World Boxing Organization World Boxing Organization Sanctioning organization which recognizes professional boxing world champions


Andy Ruiz Jr. Andy Ruiz Jr. American boxer


Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Newcastle fans 'confused and heartbroken' after takeover collapses

 Newcastle United fans say they are "confused and heartbroken" following the collapse of the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.
BBC News

Newcastle fans 'confused and heartbroken' by takeover collapse

 Newcastle United fans say they are "confused and heartbroken" following the collapse of the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.
BBC News
Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report [Video]

Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report

Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover [Video]

Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has walked away from its takeover ofNewcastle. The PIF had been set to take an 80 per cent stake in the PremierLeague club but has withdrawn its interest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulls out of bid

 A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has pulled out of a bid to buy Newcastle United.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Hearn explains how he will juggle Dillian Whyte’s title hopes with Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight – but first Povetkin stands in his way

It seems like heavyweight boxing is finally on the cusp of the mega matchups it has been craving and...
talkSPORT - Published

'Anthony Joshua would fight in my back garden' - Eddie Hearn

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight "anytime, anywhere" according to his promoter...
BBC News - Published

Eddie Hearn confirms Tyson Fury could face Dillian Whyte instead of Deontay Wilder – but confirms Anthony Joshua fight will happen

Eddie Hearn is adamant Tyson Fury could fight Dillian Whyte next instead of Deontay Wilder. However,...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

JenkinsonLeslie

Leslie🥊👊 RT @BBCSport: "Anytime, anywhere." Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua is ready to fight - and he'll even compete in his back garden.… 37 minutes ago

JenkinsonLeslie

Leslie🥊👊 RT @MobilePunch: Anthony Joshua ready to fight anywhere, anytime, says promoter https://t.co/TSWNM7FiVe 37 minutes ago

GhanaTalksRadio

GhanaTalksRadio Anthony Joshua ready to fight ‘anywhere, anytime’ – Eddie Hearn https://t.co/HNS4Bj6NJl https://t.co/kAvXtZPtFD 2 hours ago

maybachmedia

MaybachMedia.com ✪ Anthony Joshua Ready To Fight Kubrat Pulev Anywhere And Their Bout Will Go On Says Eddie Hearn https://t.co/L5ruJ1Q9rC 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tony Bellew and Kell Brook among boxing stars to send special messages to key workers [Video]

Tony Bellew and Kell Brook among boxing stars to send special messages to key workers

Tony Bellew, Kell Brook and Anthony Crolla are amongst a host of boxing stars to send messages to key workers and fans during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: I am a force to be reckoned with [Video]

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: I am a force to be reckoned with

World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he believes he can beat Anthony Joshua in their upcoming fight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Joshua and Fury agree a two-fight deal [Video]

Joshua and Fury agree a two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua has reached an agreement with Tyson Fury on a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:45Published