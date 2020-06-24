People dive without cages alongside sharks

Global  
 

This footage shows four intrepid adventurers who sailed half way across the world on an epic journey to dive with sharks without cages to prove they are not as dangerous as people think.Newsflash interviewed the four French members of the 'Lords of the Ocean' crew who sailed from Brittany in France south to the Canary Islands before heading west across the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean and then on through the Panama Canal to the Pacific Ocean.They sailed across the seas on their trusty sailing boat 'Mecton', a 38-foot Fast-38 sailing yacht, which only returned home after an epic, 18-month round trip that took the crew just as long to plan.

In total, the four of them spent six months non-stop living together at sea.Wanting to "change the image of man-eating sharks", the team set off in January 2019 and sailed to Costa Rica, the Bahamas and Mexico.

On this expedition, they dived without cages alongside bulldog sharks (Carcharhinus leucas), oceanic whitetip sharks (Carcharhinus longimanus), tiger sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier), and even a great hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran).

