Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

T a t e L o c k e RT @Mark48Lewis: About to do the public address announcing for the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche game at Rogers Place. Start time i… 31 minutes ago

The Gazette Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche join together for national anthem before scrimmage (via @KateShefte)… https://t.co/f9578GGk7i 31 minutes ago

Matthew Zator RT @ChrisFaber39: These are what the Minnesota Wild lines look like against the Colorado Avalanche in their exhibition game. https://t.co/I… 47 minutes ago

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🤙🔥🎙 These are what the Minnesota Wild lines look like against the Colorado Avalanche in their exhibition game. https://t.co/IckFGIgqaQ 57 minutes ago

Jets Army Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Live Stream, NHL Exhibition Schedule, Start Time, TV Channel https://t.co/wNoI6WDofG 1 hour ago

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🤙🔥🎙 Minnesota Wild are getting dominated in the second period of their exhibition game against the Colorado Avalanche.… https://t.co/mEgQYzWEdx 2 hours ago

Mark Copeland RT @CompleteHkyNews: The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild stood side-by-side during the anthems prior to this afternoons game in solid… 2 hours ago