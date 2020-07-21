Parents Consider Bringing Teachers Inside Homes For Learning 'Pods'
As parents and students await the governor's decision about school this fall, many are looking into a new phenomenon for education, John Lauritsen reports (2:07).
Back to School: Parents, Teachers Consider 'Learning Pods' to Provide Social InteractionMost Bay Area students will start school with distance learning but there's a push now for some social interaction with something called "learning pods." Juliette Goodrich explains. (7-20-20)