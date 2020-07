Kadar Waller stays on the move

HIS FAMILY MOVED WHEN HE WASYOUNG FROM TEXAS TOBAKERSFIELD.NOT ONLY IS HE ABOUT TO MOVEBACK TO HIS ORIGINAL ROOTSTO CONTINUE PLAYING THE GAME HELOVES.

.

.BUT HE'S ALSOABOUT TO MAKE A MOVE TO HISFOURTH SCHOOL SINCE HIGHSCHOOL.BUT TRUST ME.

HE'S STILL MAKINGMOVES ON THE COURT, TOO.FOLLOWING UP A SOLID HIGH SCHOOLCAREER HERE INBAKERSFIELD KADAR WALLER MOVEDTO MARYLAND TOCONTINUE HIS TRAINING AT MT.ZION PREP.AN OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME ABETTER BASKETBALLPLAYER AND GET SEEN BY COLLEGECOACHES.SO PERSONALLY IT JUST HELPED MEGROW AS A MAN AND THENBASKETBALLWISE.

IT HAS HELPED ME EVOLVE MYGAME BE MORE MATURE AND MAKE THERIGHT PLAY.SO JUST AROUND A WHOLE BUNCH OFPEOPLE FROM DIFFERENT AREAS,BUT WE ALL HAD THE SAME GOAL WASTO MAKE IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL ANDTHE LEVELAFTER THAT.BEFORE MARYLAND.

.

.WALLER HADALREADYTRANSITIONED FROM LIBERTY TOBAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN FORHIS FINAL YEARS OF HIGH SCHOOL.GIVING HIM THE TOOLS TO ADAPT.:GETTING OUT OF MY COMFORT ZONE,GOING IN DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENTSANDADAPTING AND ADJUSTING AND ISGETTING SOME GOOD OUT OF EVERYSITUATION.FOR THE BALLER WHO HAS ALWAYSBEEN ON THE MOVE.

.

.BOTH ONAND OFF THE COURT.

.

.HE WASEAGER TO FIND A NEW LANDINGSPOT IN COLLEGE.BUT THE COVID-19 PANDEMICCHANGED HIS PLANS.I HAD A LOT OF OPTIONS GOINGINTO COLLEGES, BUT UNFORTUNATELYWITHTHE COVID I COULDN'T TAKE ANYVISITS AND EVERYTHING SO I FELTLIKE THE NATIONALJUCO ROUTE WAS THE BEST ROUTEFOR ME AT THE TIME.I'M GOING TO COLLIN COLLEGE INPLANO,TEXAS, DALLAS.THE PANDEMIC NEVER CHANGED HISPASSION.LAST MONTH AND A HALF, TWOMONTHSWE WERE WORKING OUT LIKE PRETTYMUCH EVERY DAY WORKING ON MYJUMPSHOT BUT THIS A BLESSING I'VEBEEN OUT GETTING MY HEAD DOWNAND GETTING INTHE GYM WITH MY BEST FRIENDS ANDMY BROTHER AND REALLY GRIND.WHILE HE KEEPS WORKING IN THEGYM UNTIL HE LEAVES FORTEXAS ON AUGUST 18TH.

.

HE'LLMAKE SURE TO PASS ANY KNOWLEDGEOFFTO THE NEXT WALLER IN LINE.IT FEELS GOOD TO SEE MY LITTLEBROTHERGROW UP.AND THE NEXT BCHS EAGLE, BENTLEYWALLER.HE'S TALL, HE'S ALMOST THE SAMEHEIGHT AS ME, WE'RE ALMOSTEYE-TO-EYE SO IT FEELS GOODWORKING OUT WITH MY BROTHER,TEACHING HIM EVERYTHING ILEARNED NOW, ANDHIM LEARNING IT AT A YOUNG AGESO I FEEL HE'S GOING TO BEGREAT.

NUMBER ONEIN THE NATION, I FEEL.AND WHEN I ASK KADAR WHAT'S TOFOLLOW COLLIN COLLEGE.

.

HISANSWER IS SIMPLE AND KIND OFPREDICTABLE.

.

WHEREVER IT TAKES ME I'LL GO.BUT FOR SURE, YOU CAN EXPECT ABASKETBALL TO BE A PART OFTHOSE PLANS.AND IT'S WHAT I LOVE TO DO SO IWANT TOEVENTUALLY BE ABLE TO TAKE CAREOF MY FAMILY DOING THE THING ILOVE.FOR 23ABC SPORTS, I'M KARI OSEP.