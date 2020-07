Aurora Health Doctor says kids should go back to school

GO BACK TO SCHOOL..

BUT IN A SAFE WAY.HE SAYS HE WASWORKING WITHBROWN COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICTSTO HELP PUT SAFETYMEARURES IN PLACE.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS IN THENEWSROOM WITHMORE.DR. DONALD BENO ..A PEDIATRICIAN FROMAURORA HEALTH..HOPES CHILDRENRETURN TO SCHOOLSOON ..

BUT ONLY IFSCHOOL DISTRICTSIMPLEMENT ENOUGHMEASURES TO KEEPEVERYONE SAFE.HE SAYS LEARNINGIN-PERSON IS BETTERFOR A CHILD ..

BUT HEKNOWS THERE ARERISK.DR. BENO SAYS HEHAS BEEN WORKINGWITH OTHERHEALTHCAREPROVIDERS AND ALLSCHOOL DISTRICTS INBROWN COUNTY TOCOME UP WITH PLANSTO HAVE IN PERSONCLASS RESUME ASEARLY AS THIS FALL ...BUT WITH MEASURESIN PLACE.THEY INCLUDETHINGS LIKEREQUIRINGEVERYONE ..INCLUDING STUDENTSTO WEAR A MASK ALLDAY..... MOVING LUNCHSERVICE AWAY FROMTHE CAFETERIA ANDINTO THECLASSROOM...... AND HAVINGPARENTS DROP OFFAND PICK UP THEIRKIDS AS OPPOSED TOTAKING A SCHOOLBUS.HE SAYS THE TALKSARE STILL ON GOINGWITH EVERY DISTRICT."We all went into talks tofigure out ways to returnstudents to school as isthe american academy forpediatrics reccomendationbut of course we want todo it safely"DR. BENO WENT ONTO TALK ABOUT WAYSTO SPREAD DESKSOUT TO INCREASESOCIAL DISTANCING.HE SAID HE'SHAVINGCONVERSATIONSWITH EVERY SCHOOLDISTRICT IN BROWNCOUNTY.HE SAYSDEVELOPING ASIMILAR PLAN FOR ALLTHE DISTRICTS ISIMPORTANT.IN THE NEWSROOM ..RYAN CURRY ..

