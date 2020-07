$600 unemployment enhancement expires Friday Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 minutes ago $600 unemployment enhancement expires Friday The enhanced $600 weekly unemployment benefits from the federal government are set to expire Friday. This comes as a new report shows 1.4 million Americans filed initial claims last week. Still, Congress is no closer to agreeing on a new Coronavirus Relief Bill. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 21-HUNDRED-- FLOODING THAT USEDTO OCCUR ONCE EVERY 100-YEARSCOULD OCCUR EVERY TEN YEARSTHOSE ENHANCED UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT ARE SET TO EXPIRETODAY.AND A NEW REPORT SHOWSONE-POINT-FOUR-MILLION AMERICANSFILED INITIAL UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS LAST WEEKSTILL -- CONGRESS IS NO CLOSERTO AGREEING ON A NEW RELIEFBILL.JESSICA ALPERN HAS A LOOK ATWHAT’S GOING ON.AS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE, THINGSARE LEFT UP IN THE AIR FOR THEMANY STILL COUNTING ONUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS TO GET BY.VO:THE EXTRA SIX-HUNDRED-DOLLARWEEKLY UNEMPLOYMENT CHECKS RUNOUT TODACONGRESS HAS YET TO REACH AFINAL DEAL THAT COULD EXTENDTHOSE BENEFITS.THEY’RE STRUGGLING TO REACH ANAGREEMENT BECAUSE DEMOCRATS WANTTO CONTINUE THESIX-HUNDRED-DOLLARENHANCEMENT...BUT REPUBLICANS ARE CONCERNEIT’S DETERRING PEOPLE FRMRETURNING TO WORK.WITH MANY MAKING MORE MONEYBETWEEN STATE UNEMPLOYMENT ANDTHE FEDERAL ENHANCEMENT, THANTHEY DID WHILE WORKING.REPUBLICANS WANT TO SEE THOSEPAYMENTS CUT DOWN TOTWO-HUNDRED-DOLLARS A WEEK.ONE-POINT-FOUR-MILLION AMERICANSFILED INITIAL CLAIMS FORUNEMPLOYMENT LAST WEEK,ACCORDING TO WEEKLY STATISTICSFROM THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR.AND ECONOMISTS SAY IT’LL BE MORETHAN JUST THE UNEMPLOYED WHOSUFFER IF CONGRESS DOESN’T REACHA NEW DEAL.NOT ONLY HAS THIS MONEY HELPEDPEOPLE KEEP FOOD ON THE TABLEAND PAY RENT... IT’S PLAYED ABIG ROLE IN KEEPING THE ECONOMYAFLOAT...DURING THE STEEPESTDOWNTURN ON RECORD.KEEP IN MIND THAT ALTHOUGH TODAYIS THE DAY THOSE FEDERALBENEFITS ARE SET TO EXPIRE, THELAST DATE YOU’LL RECEIVE MONEYFOR THE CLAIM WEEK ENDIN





You Might Like

Tweets about this