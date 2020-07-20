Local sign company staying in businesses

On top of making signs for other businesses, they added and began making sneeze guards and PPE because they had the proper equipment.

When the pandemic hit---they didn't have to close their doors because they were considered 'essential.'

Vo: they say business has been booming.

On top of making signs for other businesses---they started making sneeze guards and ppe because they had the proper equipment--- sot(john robbins, owner, signarama): through our supply chains we were able to get the materials that were very very difficult to get&the acrylics, and plastics and things like that that became non- existent.

Vo: you may have seen their signs around redding--- inlcuding one that thanked healthcare workers for their service.

With business going well--- they've expanded to creating various covid- related signs--- sot(john robbins, owner, signarama): with schools opening up, we're doing a tremendous amount of informational signage,distancin g decals, things like that for the schools& all over the place not just in redding, we're doing school stuff everywhere.

Vo: so far--- signarama has created out over 2000 sneeze guards that have gone out to help local bsuinesses.

Sot(john robbins, owner, signarama): not only does it help local businesses stay open and other businesses keep going but it helped us keep going and keeping all of our staff employed so no one had to go out, keeping everybody here and keeping the other restaurants and everybody else survive it a little better.

Reporter live: like some businesses---- they laid off some employees but have since brought them back.

