Kite surfers taking advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida.



Related videos from verified sources Kitesurfers ride the waves in Juno Beach



Kitesurfers were enjoying the last few minutes of sunlight ahead of Isaias' arrival to South Florida. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:27 Published 16 hours ago Kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Isaias



Surfers and kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Hurricane Isaias. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:27 Published 17 hours ago