JoJo Siwa finally revealed who her secret boyfriend is Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 minutes ago JoJo Siwa finally revealed who her secret boyfriend is National Girlfriend Day only rolls around once a year, and JoJo Siwa sure made it count.People have long speculated about the 17-year-old performer’s love life.For the first time ever, she confirmed she’s dating someone — Mark Bontempo, the brother of social media influencer Madison Bontempo.In honor of National Girlfriend Day, Siwa posted a TikTok with the caption “Meet Mark :)”...in which she and Bontempo imitated each other and lip-synced to “Famous (I’m the One)” by Mozzy and IAMSU!.He even wore her signature rainbow outfit and massive bow, so you can tell he’s a keeper 0

