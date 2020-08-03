Sean Penn's Different Wedding

Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'Sean Penn has confirmed reports he tied the knot for the third time in a COVID wedding, revealing the ceremony was conducted over video conferencing app Zoom.
