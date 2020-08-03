Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Penn's Different Wedding

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Sean Penn's Different Wedding
This is the new normal.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding' [Video]

Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'

Sean Penn has confirmed reports he tied the knot for the third time in a COVID wedding, revealing the ceremony was conducted over video conferencing app Zoom.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Sean Penn's Zoom wedding [Video]

Sean Penn's Zoom wedding

Sean Penn married Leila George over Zoom, as he admitted the county commissioner who officiated their wedding last week did so via a video call.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:11Published
Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret [Video]

Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret

Sean Penn has reportedly become Vincent D'Onofrio's new son-in-law after marrying his actress daughter Leila George.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published