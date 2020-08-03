Sean Penn's Different Wedding Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:12s - Published 2 weeks ago This is the new normal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'



Sean Penn has confirmed reports he tied the knot for the third time in a COVID wedding, revealing the ceremony was conducted over video conferencing app Zoom. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago Sean Penn's Zoom wedding



Sean Penn married Leila George over Zoom, as he admitted the county commissioner who officiated their wedding last week did so via a video call. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret



Sean Penn has reportedly become Vincent D'Onofrio's new son-in-law after marrying his actress daughter Leila George. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago

