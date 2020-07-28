Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan

|
Chris Silverwood English cricketer and coach
England cricket team Sports team
England v Pakistan: Azhar Mahmood selects his Pakistan players to watch out forFormer Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood previews the series against England and selects his Pakistan players to watch out for.
BBC News
England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:57Published
England v Pakistan: Ben Stokes bowls as he bids for fitness in first TestEngland all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled at training on Monday as he strives for full fitness for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News
Stokes boosts England by bowling in nets before first Test against PakistanEngland all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled at training on Monday as he strives for full fitness for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News
Pakistan Country in South Asia
PoK activist celebrates 1st anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
England v Pakistan: Babar Azam and Shan Masood frustrate home sideEngland endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
Lie repeated hundred times will not become truth: India on Pak's attempts to raise Kashmir issue
IndiaTimes
Old Trafford Cricket Ground Cricket ground
Babar shines in the gloom as England frustrated on shortened day one against PakistanEngland endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes inspire England to victoryStuart Broad's 500th Test wicket sends England on the way to completing a series victory over West Indies on the final day of the third Test at Emirates Old..
BBC News
|
