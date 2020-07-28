Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan

PoK activist celebrates 1st anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A



A political activist hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) celebrated the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A by cutting a tricolour cake and releasing balloons in the air. Feeling proud of the day, activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region living in Glasgow said, "The abrogation of Article 370 helped the people of PoK to be a part of India." The abrogation of Article 370 is the beginning of the end of Pakistan sponsored jihadist violence in Kashmir. However, Pakistan still continues to send terrorists from across the border. Mirza is among the many among those from PoK and Gilgit Baltistan who are celebrating the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. "Thank you Modiji," he added while releasing the tricolour balloons in the air.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published on January 1, 1970