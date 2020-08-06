25 Teams in 25 Days: Resurrection Catholic Eagles

|
- you can smell the salt water- coming off the pascagoula - river... here on news 25's 25 - teams in 25 days.
- as the only 1-a program on the- gulf coast... resurrection- catholic certainly holds its- own... under the watch of - second-year head coach lavon- capers... who's getting it- done with just 4 seniors... at- stop number 4.- - 25 teams in 25 days... brought- to you by gulf coast business - supply... your source for - covid-19 supplies and all of- your sanitation needs.- nat ---> "hey, good effort today.
I appreciate you.
Make - sure you get in there - and you work hard in the weight- room, okay.
Here we go.
Eagles- on three.
One,- two, three, eagles!"
"still excited.
Still get nervous every day, every game.- you worry about practice- every day.
But yeah, it's still- fun and i still enjoy the heck- out of it."
Winning never gets old, at- - - - resurrection catholic... where- second-year head coach lavon- capers continues to - uphold the tradition of - excellence... of six straight - non-losing seasons... and six - straight trips... to the post-- season.
- "very proud of our team last year and kind of the framework- that they set for me- being here as my first year and- what they did for me and how- hard they worked for us as- a team, and these guys are kind- of carrying that on right now,- so we're still- - - - looking for a lot of success- this year."
Certainly hard to complain abou- an overall record, of 9-3...- but a second round playoff loss- at the hands of - richton... suddenly has the - eagles feeling rich... with a - ton... of motivation.
- "definitely weren't satisfied with the end result last year.- we had a great season.
I- can look back on that and say w- had a great season, but - definitely not- satisfied."
"we watched the state championship game for 1a- football and we said to - ourselves,- man, we could've been here now.- but that's in the past, and - we've just got to do- better than we did last year."
In the present... this year's - team returns starting - quarterback - riley matthews... as well as- four out of five starters... on- the offensive line.
- where the eagles don't have a - lot of depth... is just a - four-member senior class... dow- from eight, a season ago.
- "well, it's very difficult, especially with less of us.
- because now instead of having - your- leadership kind of spread out a- little bit and having it more - - - - controlled, it's kind of a- little bit chaotic now cause- there's only four of us.
But we- just have to do the best- we can, and we just have to lea- the team the best we can."
Much in the way that some - college football- leagues have gone to a- conference-only model... the- eagles are subject to a similar- fate, in 20-20... starting- their eight-game... all-region - schedule, on september 11th...- against leake county.
- "all region games will definitely be a lot of pressure- you can't take anything for - granted and no plays off.
You'v- got to push every single play - like it's your last."
The only mindset that really- works, in the midst of a global- pandemic... but that isn't- stopping resurrection - catholic from channeling its- inner 20-15 south state - championship mentality... ahead- of an un-certain 20-20.
- "shock the nation, baby."
"i know we had a lot of doubter last year and we're going to- have enen more probably - this year because we lost those- seniors, but we've just got to- shock the nation."
"we just want to come out and try to win them all.
That's wha- i try to tell them.
That's- what we say every day.
That's - what we always talk about.
Our- goal is to win them all.- that's hard to do.
Some people- say that's not realistic, but i- think if you settle for - anything less than that as your- goal, then you're probably not- going to do very- - - - good."
- resurrection lost two games, as- a result of covid-19... those - being a home date against north- - - - forrest, on august 21st... and- an away trip to northlake - christian in covington, - louisiana... on september 4th.- next up on 25 teams in 25 - days... is the george county- rebels.
-
|
|
