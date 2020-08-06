25 Teams in 25 Days: Resurrection Catholic Eagles

As the only 1A program on the Gulf Coast, Resurrection Catholic certainly holds its own under the watch of second year Head Coach Lavon Capers, who is getting it done with just four seniors at stop number four.

You can smell the salt water coming off the Pascagoula River here on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.

- you can smell the salt water- coming off the pascagoula - river... here on news 25's 25 - teams in 25 days.

- as the only 1-a program on the- gulf coast... resurrection- catholic certainly holds its- own... under the watch of - second-year head coach lavon- capers... who's getting it- done with just 4 seniors... at- stop number 4.- - 25 teams in 25 days... brought- to you by gulf coast business - supply... your source for - covid-19 supplies and all of- your sanitation needs.- nat ---> "hey, good effort today.

I appreciate you.

Make - sure you get in there - and you work hard in the weight- room, okay.

Here we go.

Eagles- on three.

One,- two, three, eagles!"

"still excited.

Still get nervous every day, every game.- you worry about practice- every day.

But yeah, it's still- fun and i still enjoy the heck- out of it."

Winning never gets old, at- - - - resurrection catholic... where- second-year head coach lavon- capers continues to - uphold the tradition of - excellence... of six straight - non-losing seasons... and six - straight trips... to the post-- season.

- "very proud of our team last year and kind of the framework- that they set for me- being here as my first year and- what they did for me and how- hard they worked for us as- a team, and these guys are kind- of carrying that on right now,- so we're still- - - - looking for a lot of success- this year."

Certainly hard to complain abou- an overall record, of 9-3...- but a second round playoff loss- at the hands of - richton... suddenly has the - eagles feeling rich... with a - ton... of motivation.

- "definitely weren't satisfied with the end result last year.- we had a great season.

I- can look back on that and say w- had a great season, but - definitely not- satisfied."

"we watched the state championship game for 1a- football and we said to - ourselves,- man, we could've been here now.- but that's in the past, and - we've just got to do- better than we did last year."

In the present... this year's - team returns starting - quarterback - riley matthews... as well as- four out of five starters... on- the offensive line.

- where the eagles don't have a - lot of depth... is just a - four-member senior class... dow- from eight, a season ago.

- "well, it's very difficult, especially with less of us.

- because now instead of having - your- leadership kind of spread out a- little bit and having it more - - - - controlled, it's kind of a- little bit chaotic now cause- there's only four of us.

But we- just have to do the best- we can, and we just have to lea- the team the best we can."

Much in the way that some - college football- leagues have gone to a- conference-only model... the- eagles are subject to a similar- fate, in 20-20... starting- their eight-game... all-region - schedule, on september 11th...- against leake county.

- "all region games will definitely be a lot of pressure- you can't take anything for - granted and no plays off.

You'v- got to push every single play - like it's your last."

The only mindset that really- works, in the midst of a global- pandemic... but that isn't- stopping resurrection - catholic from channeling its- inner 20-15 south state - championship mentality... ahead- of an un-certain 20-20.

- "shock the nation, baby."

"i know we had a lot of doubter last year and we're going to- have enen more probably - this year because we lost those- seniors, but we've just got to- shock the nation."

"we just want to come out and try to win them all.

That's wha- i try to tell them.

That's- what we say every day.

That's - what we always talk about.

Our- goal is to win them all.- that's hard to do.

Some people- say that's not realistic, but i- think if you settle for - anything less than that as your- goal, then you're probably not- going to do very- - - - good."

- resurrection lost two games, as- a result of covid-19... those - being a home date against north- - - - forrest, on august 21st... and- an away trip to northlake - christian in covington, - louisiana... on september 4th.- next up on 25 teams in 25 - days... is the george county- rebels.

-