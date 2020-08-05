Global  
 

People seen running as sirens wale in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut blast
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
People seen running as sirens wale in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut blast

A Chinese citizen residing in Lebanon captured the scene of damaged buildings at Beirut port after a massive explosion at around 6 pm on August 4.

Windows from 12-storey tower near Beirut port completely blown out after blast

Windows from 12-storey tower near Beirut port completely blown out after blast

Eyewitness footage has emerged from inside the 12-storey Harbor Tower, overlooking Beirut port - the scene of the enormous blast that killed at least 100 people on Tuesday night.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Injured rushed to hospital and widespread damage in immediate aftermath of Beirut blast

Injured rushed to hospital and widespread damage in immediate aftermath of Beirut blast

Hospitals around Beirut have been flooded with injured patients after a huge explosion occurred in central Beirut on Tuesday. Footage recorded on August 4 by @angelaabihayla at Aboujaoudé Hospital..

Credit: Newsflare
Watch the chaos and confusion in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut blast

Watch the chaos and confusion in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut blast

A journalist from Beirut captured the moments immediately after the blast sent shockwaves through the city and surrounding areas. Footage from August 4 at 6:12 pm local time shows the visible chaos..

Credit: Newsflare