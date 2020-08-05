People seen running as sirens wale in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut blast
A Chinese citizen residing in Lebanon captured the scene of damaged buildings at Beirut port after a massive explosion at around 6 pm on August 4.
Windows from 12-storey tower near Beirut port completely blown out after blastEyewitness footage has emerged from inside the 12-storey Harbor Tower, overlooking Beirut port - the scene of the enormous blast that killed at least 100 people on Tuesday night.
Injured rushed to hospital and widespread damage in immediate aftermath of Beirut blastHospitals around Beirut have been flooded with injured patients after a huge explosion occurred in central Beirut on Tuesday.
Footage recorded on August 4 by @angelaabihayla at Aboujaoudé Hospital..
Watch the chaos and confusion in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut blastA journalist from Beirut captured the moments immediately after the blast sent shockwaves through the city and surrounding areas.
Footage from August 4 at 6:12 pm local time shows the visible chaos..