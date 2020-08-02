Global  
 

Britain’s first WWE champion Drew McIntyre planning UK trip to show off title
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s
WWE champion Drew McIntyre is planning to head home to the United Kingdom assoon as possible to show off his belt.

The 35-year-old Scot became the firstBriton to win the championship when he pinned Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36back in March.

