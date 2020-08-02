Britain’s first WWE champion Drew McIntyre planning UK trip to show off title

|
|
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News
The Rock Buys XFL In $15 Million Deal, 'Creating Something Special'FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO ... PRO FOOTBALL!? The WWE legend just teamed up with an investment group to snatch up Vince McMahon's XFL league for $15..
TMZ.com
Twins Nikki and Brie Bella deliver baby boys one day apart: 'We are overwhelmed with joy'WWE and 'Total Bellas' stars Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to baby boys this weekend. The proud dads are Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev.
USATODAY.com
|
|
