Aerial footage shows snow blanketing Tasmania town for the first time in 30 years

Residents in Tasmania woke up to a blanket of snow, for the first time in over 30 years, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

Aerial drone footage captured at 7 am on Wednesday (August 5) shows snow-covered roofs in the town of Launceston.

The filmer and Tasmania-based photographer, Cameron Jones, told Newsflare: "I woke like a kid at Christmas time and had to see it from the sky.

It was beautiful." Snowy weather struck Launceston in northern Tasmania and Melbourne city on Tuesday night.

More than 30cm of snow fell in parts of Tasmania, its most significant snowfall since the early 1970s.