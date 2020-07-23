Thursday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: QDEL, CODI

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Quidel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Edward L.

Michael purchased 3,500 shares of QDEL, at a cost of $288.12 each, for a total investment of $1.01M.

Michael was up about 6.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with QDEL trading as high as $306.72 in trading on Thursday.

Quidel is trading down about 3.7% on the day Thursday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Michael in the past twelve months.

And at Compass Diversified Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Elias Sabo who purchased 43,332 shares for a cost of $16.37 each, for a trade totaling $709,278.

Before this latest buy, Sabo bought CODI on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.17M at an average of $19.80 per share.

Compass Diversified Holdings is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday.

So far Sabo is in the green, up about 4.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.07.