Concern over COVID-19 in children on the rise

SCHOOLS IS AROUND THE CORNER.BUT LOCAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALSARE SEEING DISTURBING NUMBERSIN COVID CASES.AS MARY JO OLAREPORTS, DOCTORS URGE PEOPLESET AN EXAMPLE TO KEEP YOUNGPEOPLE SAFE.MJ STANDUP: MORE SCHOOL-AGEDKIDS ARE TESTING POSITIVE FORCOVID-19 CASES.ONE DOCTOR SAYSIT'S A CONCERNING TREND...THATMAY IMPACT THE MOST VULNERABLEPEOPLE AMONG US.(DAD ANDDAUGHTER OUTSIDE)FOR DADCHRISTOPHOR RICK...EVEN A TRIPTO THE PARK WITH HIS6-YEAR-OLD LEIANA..IS VERYDIFFERENT THESE DAYS.ITTYPICALLY STARTS WITH HIMSCOPING IT OUT TO MAKE THEREAREN'T TOO MANY PEOPLE.12:12:14CHRISTOPHORRICK/FATHER: "We've talkedabout it she's got a basicidea of what coronavirus isand why we have to do all thethings that we're doing."MONTHS INTO THE PANDEMICCHRISTOPHOR SAYS THEY'RE STILLTAKING PRECAUTIONS--WEARINGMASKS WHEN NEEDED AND KEEPINGTHEIR SOCIAL BUBBLE SMALL.12:14:13CHRISTOPHORRICK/FATHER: "The last thing Iwanna do is be negligent andbe responsible for someonegetting sick and dying."HEALTHOFFICIALS REPORT A GROWINGNUMBER OF SCHOOL-AGED KIDS ARETESTING POSITIVE COVID-19...INRECENT WEEKS.05:23DR. PATRICIAGOLDEN/ASCENSION: "We'reopening up a little bit morekids and families are goingout.

We're seeing a little bitmore of our kids beingexposed, whether it's throughsporting events, whether it'sgoing to camps arounddifferent communities."DOCTORPATRICIA GOLDEN WITHASCENSION...SAYS THE VIRUS ISMORE PREVALENT IN HIGH SCHOOLAGED KIDS AND OLDER...BUT THEYARE SEEING IT IN YOUNGERPOPULATIONS.CHILDREN TEND TORECOVER...BUT...08:00 DR.PATRICIA GOLDEN/ASCENSION:"It's when they arepotentially around our higherrisk populations are what wecall our most vulnerablepopulations.

That's where Iget very concerned about thenumbers increasing."MJ STANDUPTAG: DOCTOR GOLDEN SAYS WHILEWE HAVE TO LEARN TO LIVE WITHCOVID-19...WE NEED TO DO SOSAFELY...AND SET GOOD EXAMPLESFOR KIDS...WEARING FACEMASKS...GOOD HANDWASHING...SOCIAL DISTANCING.MJO TMJ4 NEWS.